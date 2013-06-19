Man Stabbed In Chest Outside Times Square Disney Store

A man was stabbed in the chest after a fight outside the Disney Store in Times Square this afternoon, DNA Info reports, in a surprise moment of violence in one of New York’s busiest tourist districts.



The New York Post reports that the two men involved were crossing 45th street when they began loudly arguing. The victim hit the other man with a folding chair before he was stabbed in the chest.

A bystander reportedly broke up the fight and stemmed the flow of blood with an “I heart NY” t-shirt.

The 43-year-old victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive, while the attacker fled the scene. It is believed the pair knew each other.

This picture shows the police activity after the crime:

There has been a stabbing in Times Square a block over from our HQ … pic.twitter.com/81ztZCrHzs — Dan Orlando (@DanOrlandoNYBJ) June 18, 2013

