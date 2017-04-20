This man spent 6 weeks working undercover in an iPhone factory in China -- here's what it was like

Dejian Zeng spent 12 hours a day attaching one screw to iPhones. As part of his summer project, the NYU grad student went undercover for 6 weeks at a Pegatron factory in Shanghai. He lived on-site in a dorm with 7 other people and got to experience what really goes into making the popular mobile device. He tells us what it was like.

