This Man Has Spent More Than $350,000 Preparing For The Apocalypse

Robert Bast

Photo: Screengrab TeeVeeVidz / Survive2012.com

Robert Bast has already spent more than $350,000 preparing for Armageddon, reports CNNMoney’s Blake Ellis.Bast, who runs Survive2012.com in his spare time, bought an acre of land, an extra house, and a safety bunker near his home in Melbourne, Australia. Grand total: $330,000.



He also stocked up on food, water, and equipment like gas cookers and generators, which added another $16,000 to his bill, Ellis says.

Solar flares, flu pandemics, and asteroids hitting earth are some of Bast’s biggest concerns.

Strangely, his fears are not completely unfounded, given the recent list of global risks for 2012 written by the World Economic Forum.

