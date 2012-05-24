This Guy Jumped Out Of A Helicopter At 2,400 Feet Without A Parachute And Landed Unharmed

A British man has become the first person to skydive and land safely without a parachute.



42-year-old Gary Connery used a specially made wingsuit, which he flared out on the way down. He landed on a giant pile of 18,600 cardboard boxes laid out like a runway in a field, reports Sky News.

“My calculations obviously worked out and I’m glad they did,” he told Sky News.



