200-Pound Man Says He Accidentally Sat On His IPhone 6 For 'At Least 30 Minutes' -- And It Didn't Bend!

A counter-theory to the widely covered “bending problem” of Apple’s new iPhone 6 Plus has emerged:

It’s just a fake media conspiracy theory, created in part by a little-known Canadian YouTube video producer eager for publicity.

As Business Insider’s James Cook explains this morning, Internet sleuths have dissected the producer’s “bending” video frame by frame and believe they have found evidence that calls its veracity into question.

Meanwhile, Apple has taken the extraordinary step of defending the strength of its phones and inviting TV networks into its secret laboratories to show off its “bend-testing” equipment. It has also asserted that only a minute fraction of its customers, 9 out of 10 million iPhone 6 customers in the United States (0.0000009%), have complained about bending.

(Apple was smart to protest, by the way. Perception has a way of affecting reality. After two days of non-stop “bending” coverage, for example, one of our senior tech editors became so convinced that his own iPhone 6 Plus was bent that he used a carpenter’s level to check it. To his great relief — and, presumably, Apple’s — the level revealed that the phone was as flat as a table.)

Anyway, now Twitter users are getting in on the debunking.

After we published our story on the video analysis this morning, we heard from one happy iPhone 6 Plus customer who had a personal story to tell.

This reader, John Tillman, who says he is “close to 200 pounds,” says he sat on his iPhone 6 Plus for “at least 30 minutes” the other day, and that he experienced “no bending.” His iPhone 6 Plus, he also says, “works perfectly.”

Tillman’s account, not surprisingly, was immediately dismissed as “anecdotal” by another Twitter user. A third Twitter user asked whether Tillman was “long Apple” stock, implying that he was spreading stories just to help his position. Tillman says he is not long Apple stock.

In any event, the pushback on “BendGate,” as it has affectionately become known, should come as a relief to current and future iPhone 6 Plus owners, who may be worried that their new phones will suddenly crumple.

