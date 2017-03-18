Man killed at Paris airport and police officer shot north of the city in linked incidents

LONDON — A man has been shot dead after trying to grab a soldier’s gun at French airport Orly in Paris, according to reports.

A police officer has also reportedly been shot after stopping a car at a checkpoint just north of Paris, according to reports.

Business Insider France reports that the man shot at Orly was involved in the checkpoint incident earlier that morning, syaing he was subjected to a police check in Stains, Seine-Saint-Denis, Saturday morning and had opened fire on police officers. Reuters reports that the man was known to security services.

At Orly airport, the man grabbed a gun from a French soldier on patrol in the South Terminal on Saturday morning before running and hiding in McDonald’s. He was found and shot dead. The French Interior Ministry has confirmed that no one else was injured in the incident.

The French police said on Twitter: “Operations of Police still ongoing. No casualties to mourn. Police strongly mobilized.”

3,000 people have been evacuated from the Terminal and a security operation is ongoing. Bomb disposal swept the area but found nothing.

Currently evacuated in an #orly garage with heavily armed police ???? pic.twitter.com/tCztq4ezDt

— Christina (@CwitinaB) March 18, 2017

Latest scenes outside Paris Orly Airport where people have been evacuated after a man who tried to take a gun from a solider has been killed pic.twitter.com/fPMLB0bPJM

— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 18, 2017

[#Orly] On going police operation. Please respect the safety perimeter and avoid the airport area.

— Police Nationale (@PoliceNationale) March 18, 2017

After an earlier shooting incident at Paris Orly Airport, flights are now diverting to Charles de Gaulle Airport pic.twitter.com/funrw82Wyc

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 18, 2017

One person shot at police officers in #Stains near #Paris. 1 officer injured. Shooter on the run. No direct link with Orly – @FranceNews24 pic.twitter.com/UMM23IUL4F

— Newshunkie (@Newshunkie) March 18, 2017

Police have warned people to stay away from Orly, which is the second largest airport in Paris.

The shootings coincide with a visit to Paris from Britain’s Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to meet victims of last year’s Bataclan shooting on Saturday.

This story is developing, refresh for the latest updates.

