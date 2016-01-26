Man who accidentally shot a woman during '13 Hours' had the gun because he was 'concerned about mass shootings'

A man who accidentally shot a woman in a Washington state movie theatre had the gun because he was afraid of mass shootings, according to police.

Dane Gallion, 29, was at a screening of Michael Bay’s “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” on January 21, when his gun discharged, hitting a 40-year-old woman in the shoulder. She was in serious condition, but was in stable condition by Saturday.

In a statement released by police, Gallion said he had the gun because he was “concerned about recent mass shootings in public places,” so he kept the gun unholstered.

Gallion left the theatre after the shooting, and according to a theatre patron, “seemed like he was intoxicated.”

After Gallion returned home, his father called 911, saying that his son was upset and claimed the gun had fallen out of his pocket and discharged.

Since then, Gallion’s description of the event has changed.

Police say that Gallion told an arresting officer that someone reached for his crotch, so he accidentally fired the weapon. He later said at the station that someone had been bothering him before the gun accidentally went off.

His bail was set at $25,000 and he will appear in court for a second time Tuesday.

