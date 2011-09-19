Man Arrested After "Engaging In Sexual Conduct" With Inflatable Raft, 9 Years After Unfortunate Incident With Pumpkin

Photo: www.omega

A man in Hamilton, Ohio was witnessed by a neighbour violating a pink blow-up swimming pool raft that he had stolen earlier that day, reports Fox19. (via @sarahlyall)It’s not the first time Edwin Charles Tobergta has been caught mid-coitus with inanimate objects. Four previous public indecency charges include an incident with an inflatable Halloween pumpkin in 2002.



After seeing him in the act, the neighbour yelled at Tobergta, who “stopped, pulled up his pants, and threw the raft over a fence.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.