Man Sets New Record For The Most Expensive Starbucks Drink Order Ever

A Florida man has set a new record for the most expensive Starbucks drink ever ordered.

William Lewis of Fort Lauderdale ordered a “mega” latte containing 101 shots of espresso and 17 pumps of vanilla syrup, Today reports.

The drink cost $US83.75, which beats the previous record of $US60.58 that was set by another Florida resident in July.

Lewis didn’t have to pay for the drink, however, thanks to a free beverage offer he had recieved through Starbucks’ loyalty program.

Lewis, a talk show host, enjoyed the drink in a 160-ounce cup that he brought to the store.

“It’s an internet challenge,” Lewis told Today. “I wanted to beat out the record.”

Lewis is one of only 5,000 people in the world who has Starbucks’ Limited Edition Metal Card, which is made of stainless steel.

He told EyesOnNews that his typical Starbucks order costs $US9.53.

“As a Starbucks connoisseur, friends on Facebook are always making fun of my morning coffee,” Lewis said. “At $US9.53 when rung up properly, my signature ‘Bill’s Morning Start’ a six-shot Venti, four-pump Vanilla, one-pump Mocha, extra-hot, extra-fat, upside down latte, is sure to keep you going throughout the morning.”

