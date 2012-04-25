Virginia Man Posts A Want Ad On Craiglist For 'Trophy Wife'

While a lot of modern day women may want both a career and motherhood, they don’t have to choose anymore. To be a stay-at-home wife nowadays is as competitive as applying for a job — or at least to become this man’s wife.



We found a post on Craigslist looking for a “trophy wife,” a position that’s described as “demanding, but the perks of the job will absolutely outweigh the stresses of the day.”

Photo: Screengrab from Craigslist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.