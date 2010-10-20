Man Says He Was Paid $1K To Play "Tiger Woods" In Fake Sex Tape

A Philadelphia boxer says that the man in the alleged “Tiger Woods sex tape” being sold by pornstar Devon James is actually him—and he was paid $1,000 to make it.



Teneal Goyco says James and her husband hired him to wear a golf shirt, sweater vest, and Nike ball cap while having sex with James on camera, but that he didn’t know what the video would be used for until he saw James trying to sell it online.

She claims a production company bought the movie for $350,000 and is currently looking for a distributor.

RadarOnline also reported this week that Woods gave $110 million to wife Elin Nordegren as part of their divorce settlement, although that is just one of many figures the site has guessed at in the last year.

UPDATE: Here’s a apparent photo of Goyco. (Far right, red sweatshirt.) Do you see a resemblance?

Image via MyBoxingFans.com

