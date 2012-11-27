A Man Said He 'Possibly' Had A Bomb In His Bag To Get Through Airport Security Faster

Every week, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) publishes a Week in Review on its blog, rounding up the various firearms, knives, and miscellaneous prohibited items discovered by its officials during airport security checks.



The most interesting note of the most recent Week in Review was titled “What Not to Say at an Airport.”

According to the TSA, a man at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in Mississippi walked up to the ticket counter and said he “possibly had a bomb in his bag.”

Why the threat? The TSA wrote: “He later explained his reasoning. He thought his statement would get him through security faster.”

In addition to the mishap in Mississippi, this week’s TSA contraband haul included a bomb-like watch worn by an advertising executive, a stun gun hidden in a cane, and a blade concealed in a stick of lipstick.

