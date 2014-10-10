Watch The Insane Scene That Unfolded After A Guy On A Plane Said 'I Have Ebola'

For good reason, you don’t make jokes about bombs on aeroplanes. Now we can add another thing to the list of dumb things to say that will get you pulled from a flight: Ebola.

A 54-year-old American passenger on a US Airways flight from Philadelphia to the Dominican Republic reportedly said “I have Ebola, you are all screwed,” adding that he had been to Africa.

Spoiler: He doesn’t have Ebola and hadn’t been to Africa.

Upon landing, a medical team wearing hazmat suits came onboard to remove the man from the plane. Another passenger captured the whole scene on video.

As the man makes his way off the jet, you can hear him say “I was just kidding… I ain’t from Africa.” The investigation revealed that not only was he not sick with the virus that causes so much panic, he’d also not been to Africa and hadn’t been around anyone infected with the virus.

The other passengers sat in the plane for two hours while the guy was evaluated. He’s now being sent back to the US.

One great thing, though: Instead of freaking out about a scary disease that people nonetheless shouldn’t panic about, the other passengers on the plane were quite mellow and mostly seemed interested in booing the man and capturing the scene on their phones.

It seems that the flight attendant at the beginning of the video (who handled the situation like a real pro) had it right when she said “It’s going to look worse than it is… I think the man that has said this is an idiot and I’ll say that straight up.”

