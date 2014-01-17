Man Says He Became An Alcoholic After Slipping In Vomit At Adelaide Casino

A man claims he became an alcoholic after slipping in vomit. Photo: Getty/Oli Scarff

A 30-year-old Australian man is suing SkyCity, the operator of Adelaide Casino, claiming he became an alcoholic after slipping in a pool of vomit at the venue.

The man, according to court documents reported by The ABC, says he suffered injuries from a fall at the entrance to the casino which prevented him from working, and led to an alcohol dependancy.

He claims SkyCity breached its duty of care by not providing a mat and by not treating to floor to improve its slip resistance.

SkyCity is yet to file a defence with the District Court.

There is more here.

