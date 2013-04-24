This Is What A McDonald's Hamburger Looks Like After 14 Years

A Utah man who claims he has saved a McDonald’s hamburger since 1999 has gone public with his at-home experiment.



The sandwich looks nearly identical to when David Whipple bought it. He went on the television show The Doctors to talk about his experience.

Whipple initially decided he was going to save the burger for two weeks to show his friends.

Then, he totally forgot about it.

Two years later, he found it in the coat pocket, along with the original receipt. Despite two years spent in a closet, the sandwich showed no signs of rotting or mould.

He decided to keep the burger to see how long it took to disintegrate.

But more than a decade later, the sandwich looks exactly the same. Only the pickle has disappeared:

Whipple told The Doctors that he uses the burger to encourage his grandchildren to eat healthy.

“It’s great for my grandkids to see. To see what happens with fast food,” he said.

McDonald’s has explained this phenomenon before on its website.

The fast food chain said that the burgers and buns don’t rot because they become very dry in the cooking and toasting process:

“In the example of a McDonald’s hamburger, the patty loses water in the form of steam during the cooking process. The bun, of course, is made out of bread. Toasting it reduces the amount of moisture. This means that after preparation, the hamburger is fairly dry. When left out open in the room, there is further water loss as the humidity within most buildings is around 40%. So in the absence of moisture or high humidity, the hamburger simply dries out, rather than rot.”

