Man Rides Baggage Belt To Catch Flight, Gets Arrested Immediately

Photo: New York Post

When Edward T. Hall III tried to make a flight from JFK to San Fransisco, he was refused entry because he couldn’t produce a photo ID. He responded by asking the ticket agent if she could “put [him] in a suitcase and send [him] down the baggage belt.” When she said no, he snuck behind the counter and jumped onto the moving conveyor belt, according to the New York Post.



Arrested on the tarmac 20 minutes later and charged with trespassing, the 20-four year-old Columbia University researcher told cops, “I just wanted to make my flight.”

