Man Returns Library Book 41 Years Late And Pays $300 Fine

One Ohio bookworm learned the hard way just how serious libraries are when it comes to late fees.



Even though their book was a whopping 41 years past due, an unnamed borrower returned it to the Champaign County Library in central Ohio, along with $299.30 for late fees, reports The Consumerist.

“Sorry I’ve kept this book so long,” a note enclosed in the book read.”I’m a slow reader!”

It’s a good thing he or she made good on their debt. With city governments looking to pinch every penny, some libraries have started to turn even the smallest debts over to collection agencies and credit bureaus.

For example, in 2007, the Queens Library collected about $5.7 million dollars in overdue fines by hiring a professional collections agency. And once they report your debt to credit bureaus , get ready to watch your credit score take a hit.

“Those agencies tack on their own fees and penalties, report the debt to the bureaus, and that can have a devastating effect on your credit,” says U.S. News & World Report’s Jim Wang.

