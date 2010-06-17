Man Returns iPad Because It's Just Too Awesome

Here’s a new one.



At Harvard Business Review, management consultant Peter Bregman writes that he returned his iPad because it was “too good.”

He was never bored when he had an iPad and his best ideas come to him when he’s bored. Seriously.

Here’s Peter from HBR:

It didn’t take long for me to encounter the dark side of this revolutionary device: it’s too good.

It’s too easy. Too accessible. Both too fast and too long-lasting. Certainly there are some kinks, but nothing monumental. For the most part, it does everything I could want. Which, as it turns out, is a problem.

…

So why is this a problem? It sounds like I was super-productive. Every extra minute, I was either producing or consuming.

But something — more than just sleep, though that’s critical too — is lost in the busyness. Something too valuable to lose.

Boredom.

Continue at HBR >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.