Scottish guy reminds us all why Pokémon Go is so wonderful

Caroline Praderio
Pokemon go letterTwitter/Joe HeenanJoe Heenan and the letter he shared on Twitter.

Pokémon Go has plenty of loyal fans  —  but it’s also generated a fair amount of hate. One particularly angry dissenter went viral for calling the game “the stupidest thing I have ever seen” and posting a sign outside his apartment building that read, “Get a life and stay out of my yard.” Ouch. 

But this week, one Scottish man staged a backlash against the backlash, BuzzFeed reports

Joel Heenan, a 42-year-old comedian living in Scotland, decided to create his own sign to encourage local Pokémon Go players. He posted it outside his own property, then shared it on Twitter, where it was re-shared thousands of times.

Here’s the full text of the letter: 

This is a private garden

But if you see a Pokemon in here, come and get it. 

Enjoy life.

This whole Pokemon hunt is by far one of the best things I have ever seen. 

Don’t let:

Bitter killjoys

People with no imagination

FOlk that hate fun

Members of the conservative party

Angry dads

Donald Trump

Tell you otherwise.

This is awesome! 

Now go and catch as many f—ing Pokemon as you can. 

Heenan told BuzzFeed that he didn’t play Pokémon Go and does not plan to  — he simply got frustrated by all the negativity directed at players.

“The world is a pretty horrible place at the moment, so what’s wrong with people going out and enjoying themselves?” he said.

