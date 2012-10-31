Philly Man Rescued From Collapsed Building And Promptly Arrested

New York City after Hurricane Sandy.

Photo: Robert Johnson

A Philadelphia man was pulled out of a building demolished by Hurricane Sandy and immediately arrested because authorities thought he was only there to loot, the Daily Mail reports.The three-storey building was abandoned and was nothing but rubble when authorities heard someone crawling around inside.



Police helped the unnamed man to safety. Then they began to suspect he was only there for nefarious purposes, according to the Daily Mail.

Police have become more concerned about looting after natural disasters, especially after New Orleans was reportedly overwhelmed by widespread lawlessness after Hurricane Katrina.

