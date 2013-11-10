Man Rescued After Being Buried Alive In Brazil

A man buried alive in a Sao Paulo cemetery has been rescued by emergency workers, after a woman visiting her family tomb heard groaning noises and reported the discovery to authorities, The UK Independent reports.

The man, who was not identified, had managed to free his head and arms from the ground, but still had his legs partially buried when emergency workers arrived at the scene.

“I was terrified to see a man who I thought was dead, trying to get out of the grave,” the woman said, according to a local report.

The Daily Mail has more:

Police believe the man, said to be a former city hall worker, was involved in a fight in another part of the city, where he was badly beaten by his attackers until he passed out and was taken to the cemetery by his assailants. It is believed they then threw him into a empty grave which was partly filled with earth.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and met with a psychiatrist, according to The Independent.

Video footage from the scene shows the lifeless man being removed from the grave:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.