A man was reportedly stabbed at a Popeyes in an altercation over a chicken sandwich, local news says

Eric Gay/AP A chicken sandwich is seen at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich.

A man was reportedly stabbed to death at a Popeye’s in Maryland in an altercation over a chicken sandwich, which is back on the menu, according to a report from local news station Fox 5.

The incident occurred at the Popeyes at 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Monday evening.

Fox 5’s Evan Lambert tweeted that sources told him it started with “a fight over someone cutting in line led to a stabbing death tonight in Oxon Hill, MD.”

The chicken sandwich returned to the menu Sunday, after the store sold out of the popular menu item in August.

A man was stabbed at a Popeyes in Maryland, on Monday, according to reports. He later died from his wounds after being taken to the hospital, local news station Fox 5 reported.

Fox 5’s Evan Lambert reported that the altercation was over a chicken sandwich, according to sources. Police confirmed to WJLA that there was a fight, and police told Fox 5’s Allison Papson that the victim is an adult male.

However, police have not confirmed a motive for the stabbing.

The incident occurred at the Popeyes at the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Monday. Police received a call about the incident at around 7 p.m. local time, Fox 5 reported. The location is now closed, WJLA reported.

Lambert tweeted that sources told him “a fight over someone cutting in line led to a stabbing death tonight in Oxon Hill, MD.”

The popular chicken sandwich, which caused a frenzy when it was first introduced in August, was reintroduced to the menu on Sunday, November 3.

Police did not immediately respond to calls from Business Insider for comment. Representatives from Popeyes did not immediately respond to emails from Business Insider.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

