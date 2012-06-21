Man Charged With Killing Etan Patz In 1979 Not Heading To Court Anytime Soon

Pedro Hernandez

Prosecutors still have some work to do in the case of a boy who disappeared in 1979 while on his way to school.Prosecutors and the defence agreed Wednesday to postpone Pedro Hernandez’s court date by the three months, giving both sides plenty of time to dig into the case, the Associated Press reported.



Hernandez confessed last month to killing the 6-year-old boy more than 30 years ago.

Hernandez reportedly told investigators he strangled the 6-year-old boy as he walked to school, wrapped the body in a bag, and put it in a box.

But police are still unsure they have the right man.

Stanley Patz, Etan’s father, has believed for years that a prisoner in northeastern Pennsylvania named Jose Antonio Ramos killed his son.

And police are having a hard time corroborating Hernandez’s confession, since Etan’s body was never found.

Hernandez was scheduled to appear in court Monday while doctors evaluate whether he is mentally stable enough to withstand a trial, according to the AP.

He is currently being held without bail in a psychiatric hospital jail ward, the AP reported.

With the delay, Hernandez isn’t scheduled to appear in court until Oct. 1.

