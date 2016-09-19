These before-and-after photos of Man Repeller's new office show what can happen when your startup takes off

Leandra Medine is a 27-year-old fashion writer who turned her blog, Man Repeller, into a
high-profile business. Man Repeller’s stable of writers, artists, and social media gurus have
worked in three separate offices since the blog’s launch in 2010. For its previous two offices, they enlisted the help of Homepolish, a startup that has designed spaces for other startups and homeowners, and this time was no different — Man Repeller called on Homepolish designer Elisa Shankle to help create Man Repeller’s best space yet.
Man Repeller has reeled in a devoted audience: 2.2 million followers across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and an average 53% fan growth year to year. Meanwhile, a series of high-profile brand collaborations have boosted the site’s bottom line; they have worked with the likes of Sunglass Hut, Fossil, NARS, and Estée Lauder.
Ahead, take a look at their previous office space compared to their newest location in Manhattan’s NoHo neighbourhood.
Man Repeller's last office was nearby, in SoHo. The reason for the move was simple: 'We needed more space,' Medine told Business Insider.
The old office was simply one room, with the two teams divided up into two rows. The editorial team was on the left.
Now, according to designer Shankle, there are five key spaces within the office, including two meeting rooms, a kitchen, and a lounge.
The new office location provides lots of space to spread out. 'Medine wanted me to run free with my creativity while keeping the space aligned with her brand. A hip, neutral space with hints of eccentricity became the core of the design concept,' Shankle said.
Homepolish worked closely with All Modern for the new furniture pieces in the space. '(I wanted to make sure I) could incorporate their existing furniture in with new pieces seamlessly,' Shankle said.
One piece that made it over from the old office: this sofa. 'It was important to make sure we redefined what Medine already had and elevated it,' Shankle said.
'Medine's private office is probably my favourite moment in the space overall,' Shankle said. 'I really like how the balance of modern and whimsy played out in the design.'
