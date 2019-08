Qiao Dewei and Liu Shixiu have been married for 67 years, according to Chinese state media. This year, the Year of the Monkey, is also their birth year, so Qiao wanted to make it extra special.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.