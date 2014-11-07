The Maker Of The Game 'Destiny' Gave A Man Recovering From Brain Surgery A Rare Gift

Imgur The Fate Of All Fools.

Bungie, the developer behind one of the hottest games of the year, gave a man recovering from brain surgery a rare gift: The Fate Of All Fools.

That may not sound like much. But to fans of the game, it’s huge. It’s a rare weapon that actually doesn’t exist yet; it will be offered as a reward for a mission in future content. (Learn more about the Fate Of All Fools on DestinyDB.)

According to Reddit user Bkbunny87, her husband’s doctor recommended that he play the game “to serve as a form of physical therapy for him, following several brain surgeries.”

“… his neurologist told us that video games have been showing tremendous use as a PT tool for brain and memory damage,” Bkbunny87 wrote. “He even brought ‘Destiny’ up on his computer and after some speed reading he was all but jumping at the opportunity the game could pose for someone in my husband’s position.”

She says that not only was the “Destiny” Reddit community supportive, but that Bungie Community Manager Deej reached out and said that a care package is on its way.

The entire post reads:

Yesterday I had a post talking about my husband and his Doctor recommending Destiny to serve as a form of physical therapy for him following several brain surgeries. This community was amazing, and raid groups are being organised for him out of all the people who offered to help him. But just as amazing, Deej contacted me and has sent my husband a care package from Bungie that is on the way. Then this morning, a message from Deej told us to have my husband check with Tess the Post Master in the tower. Lots of screaming ensued. He has been sent the exotic gun Fate Of All Fools, a solar primary that looks like it will be available in future content. Vision of Confluence had been my husbands dream weapon, as scout is his favourite and he wanted that solar damage. A more perfect weapon could not have been chosen. I’m so jealous, but mostly so damn happy for him. As for him– well, you can imagine :) Thank you guys for being such a caring community. Thank you Deej and the crew at Bungie, you’ve made him ecstatic.

That makes her husband the only player in the world to hold such a rare gift.

(Via Gameranx)

