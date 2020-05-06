A travel influencer re-created his favourite photos at home under lockdown with hilarious results

Elnar Mansurov Blogger Elnar Mansurov enjoying the view from his kitchen.

Travel blogger Elnar Mansurov has been to around 80 countries.

Stuck inside like much of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, he decided to fight boredom and quench his wanderlust by re-creating some of his favourite travel photos from his home in Perm, Russia.

From pretending his kitchen counter is a cliff to using an ironing board as a surfboard, he made these re-creations using only what he had at home, without the use of any editing software.

He hopes to inspire people to get creative with travel without leaving home.

BloggerElnar Mansurov, based in Perm, Russia, has over 202,000 followers on his Instagram page, Mishka Travel.

He got his start over a decade ago when he says that many Russians didn’t really trust themselves to book travel without a travel agent since he says they needed to navigate a seemingly daunting visa process at the time. He told Insider that he wanted to show people that “independent tourism” was possible, and even easy.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic put most of the world on lockdown, Mansurov, like many, is stuck at home.

Undeterred, he decided to re-create some of his favourite travel photos without leaving home, fighting boredom while simultaneously quenching his wanderlust.

Elnar Mansurov, who is behind the Instagram account Mishka Travel — Mishka is the Russian word for bear — told Insider that polar bears are relatively common in much of Russia, but don’t get enough attention.

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov in Lapland, Finland.

He had a polar bear mask custom-made for himself eight years ago, and hasn’t travelled without it since.

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov camping indoors.

He estimates that he’s been to around 80 countries, but says that he doesn’t count them.

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov snowboarding in Solden, Austria.

“I don’t count the number of countries, because visiting New York doesn’t mean visiting Juneau or Maui,” he said.

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov snowboarding indoors.

He added: “When my foreign friends tell me that they have been to Moscow, I ask them this question: ‘OK, why didn’t you visit Russia?'”

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov in Geiranger, Norway.

Stuck at home like much of the world right now, he says “quarantine is the time to clean gigabytes of photos and videos.”

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov enjoying the view from his kitchen counter.

But that’s not all he’s doing in self-isolation. Mansurov decided to re-create some of his favourite travel snaps at home.

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov in a homemade hot tub in the Perm region of Russia.

“Being in quarantine I especially miss adrenaline and my active way of life,” he said, adding that the photos he chose to re-create mostly depict his more active travels, as well as his longing for nature and the outdoors.

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov in his bathtub.

Mansurov is only using household items to replicate his photos.

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov surfing in the Lofoten Islands, Norway.

“As it turns out, it’s actually enough to use anything you have at hand for reproducing the pictures from your travels. Instead of a surfboard you can use an ironing one, and your sofa can easily become a mountain peak,” he said.

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov with an ironing board.

Post-pandemic, he hopes to hit the road to explore Perm Krai, a mountainous part of Russia.

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov enjoying the view in the Lofoten Islands, Norway.

“People often dream of visiting other countries, but they don’t even know what they can find — and can be proud of — 100 miles away from home,” he said.

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov enjoying the view from his bathroom.

He hopes that his photos will inspire people to “never lose heart” while sitting at home.

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov making a fire in the Perm region of Russia.

“If they really want to travel in such difficult times, then they can do it without leaving home, the same way as I did,” he said.

Elnar Mansurov Mansurov making a faux fire indoors.

