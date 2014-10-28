The Fact That This Man Could Touch David Cameron Shows How Weak British Security Is

Stefano Pozzebon

A man tried to attack British Prime Minister David Cameron in Leeds today.

Cameron was entering his car, surrounded by bodyguards, when a protester tried to push him. 

A security guard immediately took out the attacker, although it does look like the man managed to touch Cameron. It seems like a major lapse in security. 

Here’s a Vine of the incident:


