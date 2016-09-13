A man punched and choked protesters at a Donald Trump rally in North Carolina

A man was captured on video appearing to choke a man and slap a woman who were with a group of protesters at a Donald Trump rally in Asheville, North Carolina on Monday.

The man, who was unidentified, was not arrested and was allowed to stay at the rally while the protesters were ejected from the event, CNN reports.

Prior to the incident, the protesters directed “an obscene gesture” in the direction of Trump, according to The Guardian.

The incident is the first instance of violence in months. During the primary season, there were multiple instances of violence at rallies, both among supporters and protesters.

Last month, the New York Times published a roughly three-minute video showcasing some of the obscenities hurled in the massive crowds in and around Donald Trump’s rallies.

At a Republican presidential debate in March, the brash billionaire said he doesn’t condone violence at his rallies, but at a previous event a month prior, Trump said of a protester: “I’d like to punch him in the face.

Watch the video of the man’s altercation with protesters below:

WATCH: Man slaps several protesters as they are being escorted out of @realDonaldTrump rally in Asheville, NC. pic.twitter.com/KMKCDvIar4 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 12, 2016

