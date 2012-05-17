Man Proposes To Girlfriend Of Six Years ... In A Pandora Ad—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Auzigog via Flickr

Jumping on the geeky proposal band wagon, a man asked his girlfriend of six years to be his wife on (wait for it) an ad on Pandora. “She heard her name, and then heard it again, and she started picking up things in the car because she thought I was playing a joke on her,” the guy wrote on his Tumblr. “Then she realised that this was actually happening and she just looked at me in awe with a smile on her face.” Well, it’s better than proposing on a banner ad.Alan Siegel, chairman of Siegel & Gale, is leaving the company after 43 years in service.



Lee Doyle has joined WPP‘s Mindshare media buying unit eight months after stepping down as North America CEO of MEC, another WPP shop. His title at Mindshare will be president-client development in North America.

Dealbook took an inside look at why Madison Avenue is sceptical about Facebook.

Jonathan Sackett is Ogilvy’s new managing director of content strategy for North America. He comes from DDB.

Ice Cube has a few thoughts about marketing, particularly Burger King’s use of Mary J. Blige singing about chicken was “whack.”

Arnold Worldwide has some new business: accredited college, the University of Phoenix.

Read about how USA is going crazy with digital integrations with four car companies and Capitol One on Adweek.

