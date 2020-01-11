A man proposed to his girlfriend during a screening of 'Sleeping Beauty' by editing himself into her favourite Disney movie

Lee Loechler/YouTube Lee Loechler worked with an animator for six months to pull off his magical proposal.

Professional filmmaker Lee Loechler knew that his girlfriend, Dr. Sthuthi David, loved the animated movie “Sleeping Beauty,” so he decided to incorporate the film into his proposal.

Loechler worked with an animator for six months to edit himself and David into the Disney film.

He then rented out a movie theatre for David and their loved ones, and played the altered version of the film to pop the question.

“Will you live happily ever after with me?” Loechler asked David.

A YouTube video of the proposal had over two million views at the time of writing, less than a day after Loechler posted it.

All proposals are magical, but one man took his to the next level.

Filmmaker Lee Loechler knew that his girlfriend, Dr. Sthuthi David, loved the animated movie “Sleeping Beauty,” so he decided to bring the film to life for her.

Loechler worked with animator Kayla Coombs for six months to edit himself and David into the classic film.

He then rented out a movie theatre and invited the couple’s family and friends to watch him pop the question.

The movie changes to the altered version during the scene in “Sleeping Beauty” in which Prince Phillip comes to wake Aurora from her enchanted slumber.

David is clearly confused when she notices the difference in the movie, but it comes together when she sees the animated version of herself getting proposed to.

Lee Loechler/YouTube David seems to understand what was happening when the animated proposal happened.

The animated Loechler then appears to toss the ring to the real version of him, giving him his cue to get down on one knee.

“It’s not every day you get to propose to your high school sweetheart,” Loechler says in a recording of the proposal.

He timed the film to coordinate with his speech, with the animated versions of the couple watching on as their real-life counterparts get engaged.

“I love you with my whole heart,” Loechler went on to say. “Will you live happily ever after with me?”

Lee Loechler/YouTube Loechler worked with an animator for six months to make his proposal work.

David says yes, and the audience of loved ones behind them erupt in cheers.

The video ends with the screen reading, “The Beginning,” as it’s just the start of the couple’s life together.

Loechler had even arranged for the marquee outside of the theatre to read “Sthuthi & Lee” when the couple exited the building.

You can follow Loechler on Instagram here.

