A Man Pretending To Be A Congressman Reportedly Got Backstage At An Obama Speech Last Week

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation dinner.

A man who was posing as a congressman managed to slip backstage at an awards dinner where President Barack Obama was speaking last week, according to Bloomberg.

The area was supposed to be secure, an unnamed White House official told Bloomberg.

The unidentified man, who was posing as Representative Donald Payne Jr. (D-New Jersey), got backstage either during or right after Obama’s speech at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation awards dinner in Washington, D.C. Sept. 27. Members of Congress were reportedly waiting there to get their picture taken with Obama.

The man was asked to leave after a White House staffer figured out that he wasn’t a congressman.

This reported incident, which hasn’t been publicly confirmed by the Secret Service or the White House, comes on the heels of several reports in The Washington Post that detailed failures within the agency tasked with protecting the president.

Earlier this week, Secret Service Director Julia Pierson resigned. An independent panel is now investigating the security breaches.

