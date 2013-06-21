Self Proclaimed 'International Investor' Says He'd Rather Go To Jail Than Face A Two-Year Alcohol Ban

An Australian man named Milo Manu Felix Wild (great name, by the way) asked his local judge for a three month jail sentence instead of a abiding by a court ordered two-year ban from drinking alcohol, NTNews.com reported (via Dealbreaker).



Here’s why he got the alcohol ban in the first place, according to NT News:

Wild had been banned from drinking alcohol for assault and behaving in an indecent manner on Anzac Day last year when he pushed over four port-a-loos, exposed himself and threw his own urine at rangers at Litchfield National Park.

Wild, 22, claims to be an “international investor and entrepreneur” on his Facebook page. It’s unclear what type of investing or entrepreneurial endeavours he actually does.

He lost his job as a car salesman after he ended up on the front page of the paper in his underwear, the report said.

