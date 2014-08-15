This Man Had The Nicest Cable Customer Service Call Of All Time Just To Say Things Are Great

Lately — and since the dawn of time, but especially lately — cable companies have been getting some bad press over the issue of customer service. A call with Comcast went viral last month when an employee wouldn’t take no for an answer. This week Comcast put a customer on hold until the company closed to stop him from discontinuing service.

But cable companies aren’t all bad. One man went out of his way to remind his cable provider they’re one of the good guys.

Someecards editor Dan Wilbur recorded a call to his cable provider Optimum Cable where he simply professed his love for their service. The call is so nice it’s a little bit awkward. Without problems to reconcile, Wilbur and his customer service rep shoot the breeze about the weather and discuss the latest “True Blood” news.

“I’ve watched maybe 6 hours of TV today,” Wilbur says.

“Oh wow … that’s good …” the service rep responds.

The call is the first post on Wilbur’s SoundCloud account, Positive Pranks, which lends the notion that his service isn’t necessarily that good. You can listen to it here. Warning: there actually are “True Blood” spoilers.

