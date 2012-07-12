Brit Pleads Guilty To Dousing Girlfriend With Condiment During Spat Over '50 Shades Of Grey'

’50 Shades Of Grey’ by E. L. James

A 31-year-old British man has pleaded guilty to assault for dousing his girlfriend with a brown sauce after “50 Shades of Grey” sparked an epic dispute between the two.Raymond Hodgson grew so incensed when his girlfriend refused to stop reading the pornographic novel that he squirted her with the British condiment, the Telegraph reported Tuesday.



Hodgson reportedly went over to his girlfriend Emma McCormick’s house roughly two weeks ago after the two got into a texting debate over the novel.

His girlfriend claims she slapped him, which he denies, but he fully acknowledges squirting her with the condiment, the Telegraph reported.

“He said he had every intention of squirting sauce over Miss McCormick, but he now regrets having done this, realising how stupid it sounds,” Adrienne Harris, the lawyer who prosecuted the case, told the Telegraph.

For his part, Hodgson called “50 Shades” “wrong” in an interview with the Telegraph, contending he only wanted to show his girlfriend what “saucy meant.”

Although the two lovebirds have been together for five years, they both still live with their parents.

