A 33-year-old California man says he was able to pay off his student loans by surviving off of two meals a day at Six Flags for years

The Viper rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita. STR New/Reuters

A California man paid off student loans after eating at Six Flags Magic Mountain for seven years.

Dylan started purchasing the $US150 ($AU200) annual pass to eat dinner multiple meals at the park every day, he told Mel Magazine.

In addition to paying off his loans, Dylan bought a house and got married.

A 33-year-old California man was able to pay off his student loan debt after committing to eating nearly all his meals at Six Flags for seven years.

The man identified as Dylan started to take advantage of Six Flags Magic Mountain’s annual pass in 2014 when he was working as an intern in an office minutes away from the amusement park, WKRC reported.

“You can pay around $US150 ($AU200) for unlimited, year-round access to Six Flags, which includes parking and two meals a day,” Dylan said in an interview with Mel Magazine. “If you time it right, you could eat both lunch and dinner there every day.”

During the first year, Dylan admitted that he doesn’t think he “ever went to the grocery store” and acknowledged that the theme park menu, which was made up of burgers, fries, and pizza, “wasn’t healthy at all, which was rough” the outlet reported.

Since then, in addition to paying off his student loans, Dylan was able to buy a house and get married, according to reports. The exact amount of his student loan debt wasn’t reported.

He estimates that he has eaten over 2,000 meals at the amusement park over the years, paying about 50 cents ($0.67) for each meal, Mel Magazine reported.

After getting married, Dylan said he stopped eating at Six Flags for dinner and on the weekends. However, he still goes to enjoy at least three lunches during the week.

“We just bought a house here, so I’m not really going anywhere,” Dylan told Mel Magazine. “As long as they keep changing the menu, I’m happy.”