One Dad Is Paying His 14-Year-Old Daughter $200 To Quit Facebook

Photo: flickr/english106

When a 14-year-old teenager proposed to her dad that she would quit Facebook in exchange for cash, he thought she was joking.”I said, ‘Go away, you can’t live without Facebook!'” her father, Paul Baier, told ABC News.



But she wasn’t joking. She needed some extra money to buy “stuff.”

So Baier drew up a contract to make it official. For about four months, Rachel’s Facebook account has to remain deactivated. Halfway through, Paul must pay Rachel $50 and after the full four-month period, Paul must pay her an additional $150.

Taking a break from Facebook is more common than you might think.

In fact, 61 per cent of Facebook users have voluntarily taken several weeks off from the social network at some point, according to a recent Pew study.

But this is the first time we’ve heard of someone actually getting paid to quit Facebook.

Check out the contract below.

Photo: Paul Baier

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.