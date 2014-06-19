New York Man On Trial For Sexual Assault After Stepdaughter Describes Alleged Rape In College Essay

A Brooklyn man could face up to 25 years in prison for sexual assault after his stepdaughter described the alleged rape in a college application essay, The New York Post reports.

Albert Tarrats allegedly sexually assaulted his now-19-year-old stepdaughter when she was eight, but she never spoke about it to anyone before starting to write her college application essay in 2012.

The alleged victim’s mother divorced Tarrats seven years ago, according to The Daily News.

The essay prompt for the religious Florida college where the young woman had applied asked her to describe “what made her who she is.”

“Toward the end of their marriage he began to rape me. I never told anyone till later in life but at that point in my life I was scared,” she wrote in the essay, according to The Daily News.

Tarrats was arrested in 2012 after the alleged victim’s mother found the application essay and has been charged with first-degree rape, according to The Post. If found guilty, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

