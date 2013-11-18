Saudi Arabia's Capital Experienced Insane Flooding, So This Guy Started Jet Skiing In The Middle Of The Street

The capital of Saudi Arabia became flooded by heavy rain over the weekend, and at least one person took advantage of the rare body of water in the landlocked city of five million people.

A video going around social media features someone riding a jet ski through Riyadh’s flooded streets as cars struggled to get around and schools were closed down.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.