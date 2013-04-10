The Latest 'Man Of Steel' Trailer Is A Disappointment

There’s a new television trailer out today for Superman reboot “Man of Steel,” and most fans will be disappointed.



The 30-second spot reveals no new footage for the film.

It’s been about more than three months since the first—and last—full-length trailer for the reboot starring Henry Cavill and Amy Adams debuted. The ad is merely a condensed rehash of the December trailer.

The television spot focuses on Superman’s origin story: where he comes from and the kind of man he wants to be.

Watch it below:

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has been rolling out footage and posters quite heavily for its films out next month, “The Great Gatsby” and “The Hangover: Part III.”

In the past week, we’ve seen posters, more posters, a new full-length trailer, and a ton of television spots for “Gatsby.”

The NCAA March Madness games over the weekend were even sponsored by the upcoming adaptation.

“The Hangover” debuted a television spot online and posters featuring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, and John Goodman.

There’s also an advertising push – not as large – for upcoming Jackie Robinson film, “42.”

It’s not a surprise. The studio needs a big hit out after all of its five releases so far this year have failed to connect with audiences at the box office.

“Jack the Giant Slayer” was a flop. It’s estimated to lose between $120 and $140 million for the studio, but was the only film out of its theatrical releases to cross $100 million internationally.

Right now, Warner Bros. has been campaigning next film ‘The Great Gatsby.’

While we have big expectations for “Gatsby” and “Hangover” now, we’re a little worried about Superman.

Warner Bros. is failing to deliver an aggressive campaign for the Superman reboot so far.

Granted, “Man of Steel” doesn’t come out for another two months at the end of June.

However, tracking marketing for last year’s “The Dark Knight Rises,” Warner Bros. was advertising the film more than two months before its big release in July.

Last May, upon revealing a trailer for the film, Warner Bros. unleashed a world-wide viral campaign.

The film went on to become the second highest-grossing film of the year bowing only to “The Avengers.”

Though “The Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan serves as a co-writer for the film, the movie can’t and won’t ride on his coattails alone.

Right now, according to Fandango, “Man of Steel” isn’t on fans’ minds as one of the most anticipated movies for the summer. (“Gatsby” and “Hangover” do share spots on the short list.)

However, the first “Man of Steel” trailer does have 30.8 million views, more than both “The Hangover Part III” (28.1 million) and the most-viewed “Gatsby” trailer (9.4 million).

Word is that the third “Man of Steel” trailer is coming soon.

We expect it to appear in theatres in front of one of “Gatsby” or “Hangover.”

“Man of Steel” comes to theatres June 14.

