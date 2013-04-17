Russell Crowe Sends Superman To Earth In New 'Man of Steel' Trailer

This is the trailer we’ve been waiting to debut.



After releasing a creepy teaser Sunday, Warner Bros. has revealed the second full-length “Man of Steel” trailer.

Director Zack Snyder (“300”) will bring Superman back to the big screen this summer as he’s trying to find his place in the world among a wary government, worried citizens, and an angry enemy in General Zod.

Starring Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Russell Crowe, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, and Michael Shannon, the film comes to theatres June 14.

Check it out below:

Unlike past films, we won’t see anyone chasing the Man of Steel (Cavill) down with Kryptonite.

Christopher Nolan, who brought us the “Dark Knight” trilogy,” helped deliver the screenplay for the film.

And, if we know anything about Nolan, it’s that he’s all about making superheroes relatable as opposed to cartoonish—look no further than the villain selection for every Batman film (no Mr. Freeze or Poison Ivy in sight).

Instead, danger comes in the form of General Zod (Shannon), a former military general from Superman’s home planet of Krypton.

For those unfamilar with the comics, (mini-spoiler) Krypton gets destroyed. Zod, working to establish a “New Kypton,” looks to take over Earth.

Now, that you’ve watched the trailer, here are a few things we learned:

Superman’s home planet of Krypton appears to be under war.

For anyone who knows the story, his father, Jor-El (Crowe) sends him off to Earth moments before the planet gets destroyed.

“Our hopes and dreams travel with you.”

Like Bruce Wayne, Clark Kent finds himself in a dark cave doing some soul searching (except we doubt he’ll find any bats and set up a secret lair).

Superman has a dog.

There’s a plane crash.

The military seems unsettled by Superman’s presence.

Here’s General Zod (Shannon) referencing the viral site from the weekend, IWillFindHim.com.

He’s held up in some fortress overlooking, what we assume is, Metropolis.

Aliens are invading Earth. (This looks like a scene out of “Independence Day.”)

A shot of, what looks like, an epic General Zod and Superman showdown:

And, finally Clark Kent tells Lois Lane (Adams) the “S” on his chest stands for hope, not Superman.

