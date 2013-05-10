'Man Of Steel' Soundtrack Preview Hits The Web

“Man of Steel” may not hit theatres until next month, but you can get a sampling of the film’s soundtrack.



Warner Bros. has released 60 second clips from the limited deluxe edition of the Superman album out in stores June 11.

For fans missing the Caped Crusader from last year, the album comes from Hans Zimmer (who worked on “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” soundtracks), so a lot of the tracks sound familiar.

Listen to the 60 second clips here.

“Man of Steel” flies to theatres June 14.

Take a look at the complete set list below. If you’re not big on spoilers, the tracks hint at what’s to come in the film.

Look to the Stars

Oil Rig

Sent Here For A Reason

DNA (For some reason, this is unavailable to preview)

Goodbye My Son

If You Love These People

Krypton’s Last

Terraforming

Tornado

You Die Or I Do

Launch

Ignition

I Will Find Him

This Is Clark Kent

I Have So Many Questions

Flight

What Are You Going To Do When You Are Not Saving The World?

Are You Listening, Clark?

General Zod

You Led Us Here

This Is Madness (This is a great track name.)

Earth

Arcade

It sounds like a solid album.

Here are our picks:

Oil Rig

Sent Here For a Reason (this is one of the songs heard in the trailers)

If You Love These People

Terraforming has a great buildup

Ignition

