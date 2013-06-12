'Man Of Steel' Is Already Getting A Sequel

Holy son of Krypton. ‘Man of Steel’ is getting a sequel AND ‘Justice League’ is rumoured to be underway.

Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” hasn’t even hit theatres yet, but Warner Bros. is already gearing up for a sequel to its Superman reboot.



Deadline reports Warner Bros. already has a sequel cemented with Zack Snyder returning as director.

What’s better is that screenwriter David S. Goyer is locked in as screenwriter again.

Goyer was the mind behind “The Dark Knight Trilogy” after director Christopher Nolan consulted him to write the screenplays.

According to Deadline, Goyer is set for a three-film deal with Warner Bros which includes “Man of Steel,” its sequel, and “Justice League.”

For those unfamiliar with the DC Comics universe, “Justice League” is the organisation for all of the D.C. Comics superheroes. They’re the DC universe’s “Avengers.”

What would a Superman sequel be about?

A good place to start looking is at the comics Henry Cavill researched for his role in the new film, one of which features Doomsday. (It would set up for a nice “Man of Steel Returns” title if they ever wanted to go that route.)

What’s important to take from this news is that it doesn’t look like “Man of Steel” is setting out to be a trilogy.

If Warner Bros. was planning a third, why would Goyer only be attached to the first two Superman films after overseeing every successful DC film since “Batman Begins”?

Could Bats be coming back for a ‘Justice League’ film?

And if “Justice League” is coming, Batman has to be involved.

Other than Superman, he’s the main draw — plus, in the realistic DC world Goyer, Snyder, and Nolan have all aimed to produce Bruce Wayne’s the only one with the pockets to fund such an organisation.

But who would play the dark knight?

There have been conflicted reports as to whether Christian Bale would ever return as Batman in a “Justice League” film.

Last we heard from Gordon-Levitt he had no plans to play Batman or star in a “Justice League” film.

More importantly, would Nolan return to work on it, too?

Warner Bros. did just make a deal with Paramount to keep Nolan’s next film “Intersteller” under their radar.

