'Man Of Steel' Is Already Crushing The Previous Superman Reboot At theatres

Here’s how big of a hit “Man of Steel” already is at theatres.



Warner Bros.’ Superman reboot has earned more than the 2006 opening-weekend for “Superman Returns.”

$56 million vs. $52.5 million.

Leaps & bounds better. MAN OF STEEL’s $56M 1-day total is mightier than SUPERMAN RETURNS 1st weekend total of $52M. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) June 15, 2013

Here’s a better breakdown of that figure:

The film is now expected to reach $130 million opening weekend — leaps and bounds north of what the film was originally projected to earn.

Read more on how “Man of Steel” should fare for the weekend here.

If you’re trying to see the film this weekend, we recommend buying your tickets online and getting to the theatre pretty early.

Our Chris Anderson headed over to the Kaufman Astoria 14 theatre in New York last night and this was the scene inside:

If you have any pictures of crowded theatres, lines, or people dressed up in costume, we’d love to see them. Send them to [email protected]

