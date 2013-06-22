Take A Tour Inside The Filming Locations Of Superman Reboot, 'Man Of Steel'

Superman’s hometown of Smallville, Kansas gets a new home in ‘Man of Steel.’

When Zack Snyder set out to make “Man of Steel” he wanted to make it as realistic as possible.



To accomplish that, Snyder set out to use practical locations for filming and also used a handheld camera to deliver a “gritty, embedded journalistic documentary style.”

While a lot of the film takes place in Clark Kent’s hometown of Smallville, Kansas; however, no filming occurred in America’s heartland.

Rather, most of the production took place in Illinois.

If you haven’t seen the film, there are some mini spoilers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.