Take A Tour Inside The Filming Locations Of Superman Reboot, 'Man Of Steel'

When Zack Snyder set out to make “Man of Steel” he wanted to make it as realistic as possible.
To accomplish that, Snyder set out to use practical locations for filming and also used a handheld camera to deliver a “gritty, embedded journalistic documentary style.”
While a lot of the film takes place in Clark Kent’s hometown of Smallville, Kansas; however, no filming occurred in America’s heartland.
Rather, most of the production took place in Illinois.
If you haven’t seen the film, there are some mini spoilers.
You can see the boat in the background of the film when Lois Lane (Amy Adams) goes on the hunt for Clark Kent.
Supervising location manager Bill Doyle says they picked that spot because it had cornfields and an overpass in the same place.
Producer Deborah Snyder said the crew worked with local police, fire departments, and townspeople who worked security.
*Production notes refer to them as 'instantly identifiable symbols of true Americana.' All three served as promotional partners for the film.
Here's a list of some of the 100 marketing tie-ins in place with the film.
(Source: 'Man of Steel' production notes)
The old Sears Tower — now known as The Willis Tower — served as the newspaper offices for The Daily Planet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.