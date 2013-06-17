'Man Of Steel' Flies Past The Competition With Record June Opening — Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

‘Man of Steel’ sets a new box-office record for June passing 2010’s opening of ‘Toy Story 3.’

Poor reviews didn’t mean anything for “Man of Steel” this weekend.



The film set a new opening-weekend record for the month of June and beat the three-day box-office earnings of “Fast & Furious 6” earning $125.1 million in the course of four days.

Its earnings soared past the openings of every Superman film before it — inflated for adjustment as well.

(It undoubtedly helped the film came out on Father’s Day weekend.)

Meanwhile, the film is currently sitting at a 56% on review site Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, however, gave it a fresh A- according to audience market research firm CinemaScore.

It’s just the latest film that critics have called wrong at theatres. “The Great Gatsby” is another perfect example of a film that received scathing early reviews, but went on to beat analyst expectations opening weekend.

“Man of Steel” wasn’t the only box-office winner this weekend.

Seth Rogen’s apocalyptic comedy “This is the End” featuring buddies like James Franco and Jay Baruchel scored a big $32.8 million.

Out of the top 10 this week are Warner Bros.’ “The Hangover Part III” after a month. The film has earned most of its $310 million earnings overseas (65%).

The studio’s May hit “The Great Gatsby” also fell out of the top 10 after six weeks earning $300 million worldwide.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. Disney’s “Iron Man 3” holds on at the box office for its seventh week with $2.9 million. Tony Stark’s third return to the big screen has earned a massive $1.2 billion at theatres. In the coming weeks Disney will have its “Monsters Inc.” prequel and troubled “Lone Ranger” come to theatres.

9. Sony’s “After Earth” drops another two spots this week earning $3.8 million. The film, featuring both Will and Jaden Smith has earned $102.8 million worldwide in three weeks. The M. Night Shyamalan film cost an estimated $130 million to produce.

8. “Star Trek Into Darkness” dropped nearly 51% this week with $5.7 million. Director J.J. Abrams’ sequel to the 2009 hit has earned $412 million since its debut five weeks ago.

7. DreamWorks Animation’s “Epic” brought in $6 million. This is the last week it should dominate the top 10 as an animated flick. Disney and Pixar’s “Monsters University” drops in theatres this weekend.

6. Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn’s return to comedy in “The Internship” dropped nearly 60% at the box office this weekend earning $7 million. Though the film has brought in about $31 million domestic, the film isn’t faring so well overseas earning a meager $5 million overseas.

5. Last week’s horror winner “The Purge” dips four spots this week earning just $8.2 million. The film, which cost a small $3 million to make, has already earned its money back and more with $58.5 million in ticket sales.

4. “Fast & Furious 6” fell two spots this week earning $9.4 million. The film has now earned $637 million worldwide at theatres in four weeks.

3. Lionsgate’s magic movie “Now You See Me” is still making waves earning another $10.3 million in week three. The film featuring Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman among others has passed its estimated $75 million production budget in three weeks with $107 million worldwide.

2. Seth Rogen’s epic star-filled comedy “This is the End” debuted to a $20.5 million weekend. Over the course of its five-day release (it opened Wednesday) it took in $32 million — just shy of February’s “Identity Thief” with Melissa McCarthy ($34 million). The film did take in more than 2008’s “Pineapple Express” ($27 million).

1. “Man of Steel” flew past the three-day weekend of “Fast & Furious” to claim the second-highest opening weekend of the year with $113 million. Since its Thursday release, Zack Snyder’s Superman reboot has earned $125 million at theatres. Worldwide, it has brought in $200 million. It is now the second-highest opening for a superhero origin story at the box office only behind 2002’s “Spider-Man.”

