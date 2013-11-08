The 'Man Of Steel' Blu-Ray Combo Pack Is Pretty Underwhelming

We’ve been waiting to get our hands on the “Man of Steel” Blu-ray for a long time.

So I was really excited when Warner Bros. sent over a review copy earlier this week.

The film won’t be out on Blu-ray and DVD until next Tuesday, November 12, so here’s a sneak peak at what to expect.

First, the cover featuring Superman’s logo front and center.

And the back!

Here are the special features on the disc:

Behind the Scenes: Journey of Discovery: Creating Man of Steel — You can watch the entire film but with added commentary from director Zack Snyder, cast, and crew to point out items you may not have noticed the first time around.

Planet Krypton — a mock documentary on Superman’s home planet, himself, and his people.

That’s it.

No deleted scenes. No gag reel.

Granted, it does look like there’s concept art from Krypton cleverly interwoven into the “documentary,” but it would have been nice to see it in addition as its own feature.

While the behind-the-scenes featurette looks great, overall, I’m pretty underwhelmed. It’s a rather bare-bones special features disc compared to others the studio has put out.

From Entertainment Weekly, it sounds like the 3-D Combo Pack has a few more features on it, but not much.

That’s surprising because normally, the special features fan out on a Warner Bros. disc to show a wide array of folders to scroll through.

Here’s what the “Man of Steel” special features menu looks like:

And here’s “The Dark Knight Rises” special features menu:

While yes, I’m sure having the entire film on the special features disc probably limits how much more you can showcase, considering it’s the Man of Steel’s 75th anniversary, you would think the studio may have thought to go all out or take this as an opportunity for added features.

For fans eagerly awaiting news on the impending Batman / Superman film, sorry, but there are no immediate hints dropped anywhere on the disc. Again, it seems this could have been a great opportunity to tease what’s next for Superman provided he’ll be teaming up with the Caped Crusader in 2015.

On the flip side, Disney’s been making sure to remind its audience every chance it gets about future Marvel films with each of its new releases.

I’ll take a closer look at what’s on the disc over the weekend. I’m sure there are great gems in here, but overall, having seen what Warner Bros. can do with extra features with their other mighty superhero (Batman), this was a let down.

On the plus side, we were sent a cool infographic with more on Krypton which you can find below. It seems like the items are exactly what would have been cool to explore in the special features — info comparing Superman’s planet to our own, detailed info on Kryptonian weaponry, and more.

Instead, almost as a companion, Warner Bros. has set up a website LearnaboutKrypton.com to delve deeper into learning about Superman’s home.

While there are some interactive videos worth checking out on the culture and weapons of the planet, the rest of the information on the site is taken straight from the infographic, too small to read in a normal-sized window without zooming in on your browser.

