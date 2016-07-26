A man accidentally tipped $1.3 million dollars on a $100 meal

Shutterstock Always double check.

A diner in Scotland didn’t know he would accidentally pay close to $1.3 million for his rather humble meal.

The anonymous patron was eating at Rajpoot Indian Restaurant in Aberdeenshire, according to Evening Express. When the bill was presented, he made a calculation error that cost him £1,006,082.04 — or over $1.320885 million for a £100 meal.

Abdul Wahid, the restaurant owner, explained that the diner had insisted on entering the amount into the card machine himself. When it didn’t go through, Wahid had to phone the bank for him and answer a few questions to receive a confirmation code — he hadn’t seen the tip amount yet as the diner still had the machine.

It’s unclear who was more surprised — the diner or the restaurant eur — when the transaction was approved.

While it’s amazing that the man didn’t realise his massive error until after the damage was done, it’s even more surprising that he had enough money in his bank account for the charge to go through.

Once the man realised his mistake, he quickly called his bank to correct the charge. Unfortunately for Wahid, the patron then paid a more appropriate amount for his meal.

