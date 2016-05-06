A YouTuber uses a five-ton excavator to do the daintiest tasks

Excavators and other massive pieces of construction are usually lauded for digging up giant rocks and mountains of dirt, but they have a sensitive side too.

Landscaper Tom Gardocki, aka the Dirt Ninja, started operating heavy machines when he was four, and posts videos to YouTube in which he makes his machines do the tiniest, most dainty tasks with ease.

Written by James Grebey and produced by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.