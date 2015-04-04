Watch the incredible rescue at sea of a man who was missing for 66 days

Louis Jordan, 37, was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of North Carolina after missing at sea for 66 days.

Jordan’s family reported him missing in January after he took his 35-foot sailboat onto the open sea and never returned. He was widely presumed dead.

Jordan told the Coast Guard he ate raw fish and drank rainwater to survive.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

